Las Vegas [US], May 4 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga took the Internet by storm with her latest adorable photos with 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise.

On Sunday night, Tom Cruise stopped by the Park MGM in Las Vegas, where the singer was performing at the resort's Dolby Live amphitheatre, says reports from Fox News.

On Monday, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share two pictures of her swapping kisses with Tom Cruise backstage.

Sharing their adorable pictures, she captioned the post, "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise"

Gaga, taking to Instagram, said, "when I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours." "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other, a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes," she added.

"I'm so grateful to Tom... for this opportunity -- and it's been a beautiful experience," Gaga shared about her experience. "Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3. 'Hold My Hand.'"

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has released 'Hold My Hand' produced by Gaga, BloodPop and additionally by Benjamin Rice. 'Hold My Hand' is a rock song with violin and guitar licks, a major feature of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' which will be released in theatres on May 27. (ANI)

