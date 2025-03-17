Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Lady Gaga's seventh studio album, 'Mayhem' debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The highest-charting single of the album is 'Abracadabra', which she premiered in a commercial break during the Grammys in February.

The collection of dance floor songs includes the previously released singles 'Disease', 'Abracadabra' and 'Die With A Smile' with Bruno Mars, reported Variety.

Her seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', earned her the biggest opening week for an album by a woman this year with 219,000 units earned, per Luminate, as per the outlet.

Gaga has debuted at Number One previously with 2020's Chromatica, the 2018 soundtrack to A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper, 2016's Joanne, 2014's Cheek to Cheek with Tony Bennett, 2013's Artpop, and 2011's Born This Way.

Blackpink member Jennie debuts at No. 7 for the first time as a solo artist with her debut LP, 'Ruby' logging 56,000 units earned. It tallied nearly 40 million streams and 26,500 sales. A collection of pop and R&B, 'Ruby' includes features from Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa and Kali Uchis. 'Ruby' is the third record by a Blackpink member to place in the top 10 of the albums chart, following 'Rosie' by Rose, which debuted at No. 3, and Lisa's 'Alter Ego', which arrived at No. 7., as per the outlet.

Mayhem also earned the biggest week of 2025 for an album by a woman. It's also the largest debut album by a woman in more than six months.

The remainder of the top ten this week is led by Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' at No. 2 with 81,000 album units earned. PartyNextDoor and Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is at No. 3; SZA's "SOS" continues at No. 4; Tate McRae's "So Close To What" is at No. 5; Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" is at No. 6; Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is at No. 8; Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is at No. 9, and Chappell Roan's "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" rounds out the peak at No. 10, reported Variety. (ANI)

