New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's Hindi film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' has been mired in legal controversy following objections from certain groups who have labeled the film's title as defamatory.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the makers of the upcoming film to change its title, ruling that it is derogatory toward a specific community. In its order, the top court directed the Netflix-backed film to be released under a different title.

After the hearing, advocate Vinod Kumar Tiwari said that the bench made key observations regarding freedom of expression."There is freedom of expression under Article 19 (1) but there are some restrictions under Article 19(2)... The preamble is clear that you cannot defame any section of the society by saying things like 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. They said that the content and narratives need to be changed along with the title..," Tiwari said.

The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release and screening of the upcoming film, alleging that the title and promotional material promoted caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurt the dignity and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna made strong oral remarks underscoring constitutional limitations on free speech. "Why should you denigrate anybody. It's against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists etc. they are all responsible people and are aware of exceptions and reasonable restrictions of Article 19(1)(a) (Fundamental Right of Speech and Expression)," she observed.

Emphasising the principle of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, the judge added that the framers were conscious of India's diversity of races, castes and communities. "No section of the society should be denigrated. As long as late 40s the framers of Constitution were aware of the multitude of races, castes etc. So they introduced concept of fraternity. If you use your freedom to denigrate any section of the society we can't permit it," Justice Nagarathna remarked.The PIL had sought to restrain the release of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, earlier titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' on the ground that the term 'Pandat' was being associated with corruption and bribery.

The petitioner argued that such usage was defamatory and communally offensive, and that it undermined the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community.The plea was filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who describes himself as an Acharya devoted to the study and teaching of Indian scriptures and spiritual traditions. Through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition contended that the term historically signifies scholarship, ethical conduct, spiritual guidance and moral authority, and that linking it with immoral conduct amounted to stereotyping and vilification.

The petition further argued that while Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, it is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) and does not extend to defamation or content that may disturb communal harmony. It also alleged violations of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution and raised concerns about the absence of an effective regulatory mechanism for OTT platforms. (ANI)

