Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): NFL legend, actor and civil rights activist, Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Jim's wife Monique Brown announced the heartbreaking news on Friday (Local Time).

She shared a post which reads, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night in our LA home. To the world, he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken. - Monique Brown."

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Brown is considered among the greatest football players of all time. Drafted sixth overall in 1957 by the Cleveland Browns out of Syracuse University, his bruising running style redefined the running back position. As a rookie, he ran for 237 yards in a game against the Los Angeles Rams -- a record that would stand until the 1970s.

Taking to Twitter, Cleveland Browns, the team with which he spent his entire nine-year NFL career paid a heartfelt tribute and wrote, "His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for... Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles."

Jim also appeared in several films like 'Rio Ronchos', '100 Rifles', 'I-Spy', 'The Dirty Dozen' and many more.

Born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, GA, Brown was a main character in Regina King's 2020 directorial debut film 'One Night in Miami,' which is set on February 25, 1964 -- the night a brash young Cassius Clay shocked the world by knocking out seemingly invincible Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion, reported Deadline.

Later his autobiography, 'Jim Brown Out of Bounds,' was published in September 1989. (ANI)

