London [UK], June 17 (ANI): British singer Liam Payne and his ex-girlfriend, Liam Payne and his ex-girlfriend, nine years after calling it quits on their romance, were recently spotted leaving a party together in London.

as seen in a photo obtained by E! News, the former couple was spotted leaving in the same car after the Soccer Aid Aftershow Bash in London.

An eyewitness told the outlet that while riding away, Danielle wasn't too interested in being seen as she put her head down in the car.

However, despite being their incognito exit, the eyewitness said Liam appeared to be "quite animated," adding, "It seemed like he was in a good mood and had enjoyed himself at the party."

This outing of Liam and Danielle comes nine years after the 'One Direction' star reportedly called it quits.

Danielle isn't the first person Liam has hung out with since becoming single two months ago. On May 24, he was spotted walking arm-in-arm with model Aliana Mawla in London, one day after his rep confirmed to E! News that he and Maya Henry had ended their engagement for the second time. (ANI)

