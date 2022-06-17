Actor Mrunal Thakur on Friday announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming film Gumraah. Thakur, who most recently featured with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, shared the news in a post on Instagram. "It's was a beautiful journey thank you team #gumraah for all the love. Ll miss you guys," the 29-year-old actor wrote along with a series of photos with the film's crew. Pippa: It’s a Wrap for Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s War Film; Check Out New Stills!

In Gumraah, Thakur stars opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. Based on true events, the crime thriller features Kapur in a double role while Thakur stars as a cop. Mrunal Thakur: Feel Blessed to Work With Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at Initial Stage of Career.

Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.Thadam followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other.

