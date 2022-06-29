Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The Location Managers Guild International has announced the nominations for its 9th annual LMGI Awards, and the current hot favourites 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Stranger Things 4' figure in its list.

The 9th Annual LMGI Awards honour outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Winners will be honoured at the LMGI Awards ceremony, returning to a live in-person event on August 27, as per Variety.

Other shows nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series include 'Atlanta,' 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Succession.'

Meanwhile, this year's Best Picture winner 'CODA' was nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film, alongside 'Drive My Car,' 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once,' 'In the Heights,' 'No Time to Die' and 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

"Atlanta," Season 3 - FX Productions/FX Network

"Better Call Saul," Season 6 - High Bridge Productions/AMC

"Reservation Dogs," Dive/FX Networks

"Succession," Season 3 - Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO

"Yellowstone," Season 4 - Paramount Network

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

"Bridgerton," Season 2 - Shondaland/ Netflix

"Narcos: Mexico," Gaumont International Television/ Netflix

"Pachinko," Media Res/ Apple TV+

"SEE," Season 2 - Apple TV+

"Stranger Things," Season 4 - 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Season 4 - Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series

"Dopesick," John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu

"Inventing Anna," Shondaland/Netflix

"Station Eleven," Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max

"The First Lady," Showtime Networks

"The Tourist," All3Media International/HBO Max

"Under the Banner of Heaven," Aggregate Film/FX Network

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

CODA, Apple TV+

Drive My Car, Bitters End/Janus Films

Everything, Everywhere All at Once, A24

In the Heights, Warner Bros.

No Time to Die, MGM Studios

Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

House of Gucci, MGM Studios

Licorice Pizza, MGM/Focus Features

Last Night in Soho, Universal/Focus Features

The Northman, Universal/Focus Features

The Power of the Dog, Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial

Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home

OHRA: Don't Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes

Renault: Megane E-Tech

Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night

Outstanding Film Commission

City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada - The Handmaid's Tale

City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mayor of Kingstown

Hawaii Film Office - The White Lotus

Jamaica Promotions Corporation - No Time to Die

Oklahoma Film & Music Office - Reservation Dogs

The Royal Film Commission, Jordan - Zara Man (ANI)

