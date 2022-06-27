Top Gun: Maverick released in theatres on May 27 and it received fantastic response from critics and fans. The Tom Cruise-starrer has grossed over $1 billion worldwide and with that it becomes the highest-grossing film of 2022. Top Gun Maverick Box Office: Tom Cruise’s Film To Potentially Beat Elvis, Lightyear and Jurassic World Dominion Over the Weekend With $32M.

Top Gun Maverick Worldwide Box Office Collection

#TopGunMaverick is the first film of 2022 to pass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/oHn3XXDIl2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 26, 2022

