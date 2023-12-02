Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone is on holiday with her friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan in London.

Sneha took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Getting hair done by the one and only Deepika Padukone, assisted by Divya Narayan."

Deepika Padukone can be seen fixing her friend's hair in the picture.

She wore a light-coloured night suit and had her hair tied in a messy bun.

Earlier on Thursday, the 'Jawan' actor shared a couple of pictures with Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan from London.

In the pictures Deepika can be seen in a white hoodie and a long furry overcoat with white pants. The picture showcased the three posing together on a street.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan', portraying the character of Aishwarya Rathore.

She will be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. (ANI)

