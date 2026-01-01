New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

London [UK], January 1 (ANI): When the clock struck midnight, the London sky lit up with a dazzling fireworks display, drawing thousands of revellers to major tourist landmarks including the London Eye, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey.

Several visuals from London's New Year celebrations have surfaced online, capturing the UK's capital in all its splendour. Soaked in vibrant lights, London looked truly beautiful, with the iconic London Eye emerging as the centrepiece, illuminated in a stunning cascade of colours.

Check out some of the pictures from the New Year celebrations in London here. (Picture credits: Reuters)

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted a special message on X.

"In 2026, the choices we've made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change. The promise of renewal will become a reality, and Britain will turn the corner. From my family to yours: Happy New Year," he wrote.

In fact, New Year celebrations in Scotland also stole everyone's attention. Spectacular fireworks illuminated the sky over Edinburgh Castle as Scotland rang in the New Year 2026. (ANI)

