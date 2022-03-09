Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The third season of the hit Netflix reality series 'Love Is Blind' is on its way.

According to Variety, produced by Kinetic Content, the third season has already been filmed and will likely air in the next year. The season, which was filmed back to back with Season 2, took place in Dallas.

The show begins with 15 men getting to know 15 women from separate pods, communicating through a wall, unable to see one another. Over the course of 10 days, they get to know each other that way, but if they want to meet, they must get engaged.

During both seasons, eight couples got engaged, but only six couples' journeys were followed.

"We don't know what's going to happen. In Season 1, we were following Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, and we were like, it's going to be so boring. They're gonna say yes, and, of course, they're getting married. And they didn't," said creator Chris Coelen. "We had no idea, and continue to have no idea what's going to happen in the stories that we choose. If we are so lucky as we have been in Season 1 and Season 2 to have more engagements than we're able to follow, then we go with our gut. Like, these seem like a good, genuine, cross-section of authentic stories."

Coelen also responded to criticism from viewers of who the show did -- and did not -- choose to highlight in Season 2.

"I think it's very funny for people to say, 'Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn't follow them,'" he said."It's not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn't want that to happen. What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment. You put people in there. They can't see each other. If they fall in love, then we follow it and if they don't, we don't." (ANI)

