Actor Lucy Liu will feature alongside Jeff Daniels in Netflix limited series A Man in Full. To be directed by Regina King, the drama is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

In the six-episode series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace.

Liu, known for movies such as Kill Bill, Charlie's Angels and Chicago, will take on the role of Joyce Newman, the founder of a successful clean beauty company.

Joyce struggles with a crisis of conscious that threatens to undo friendships and business ventures. A Man in Full will also star Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chante Adams. The show, written by David E Kelly, had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November last year.

Kelley will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on A Man in Full.

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to executive producing via her Royal Ties production banner, which is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix. Liu will next be seen in superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will be released globally in December.

