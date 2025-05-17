Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Hollywood actor Luke Evans has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Traction".

The upcoming action thriller, which follows a former US soldier leading a humanitarian mission through war-torn Chechnya, is written and directed by Lorraine Darrow.

It will feature Evans alongside Noomi Rapace, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Evans, known for his work in "Dracula Untold" and "Beauty and the Beast", will portray an American war photographer in the film.

The film also reunites Evans and Rapace, who have previously worked in 2019's psychological thriller "Angel of Mine". It was directed by Kim Farrant.

"Traction" is produced by CrossDay Productions' Janette Day, Dennis Davidson and Simon Moseley. The shooting will begin in August in Spain.

Evans' latest work is "Weekend in Taipei". It released in 2024, also starring Sung Kang and Gwei Lun-mei.

