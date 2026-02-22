Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has won big at the 70th Filmfare Awards South, clinching the leading awards of the night.

Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards, took to his Instagram and expressed his gratitude for the honour.

"Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honour. It's my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I'm humbled by everyone's blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love," he wrote.

Allu also shared a picture of himself from the Filmfare Awards, holding the Best Actor trophy. The actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, which he accessorised with a few jewellery pieces.

In other milestones, 'Pushpa 2' won the Best Director (Sukumar), Best Film (Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar), Best Music Director (Devi Sri Prasad), and Best Production Design (Ramakrishna and Monika).

Directed by Sukumar B, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

The team is expected to return for the third instalment of 'Pushpa'.

Earlier this year, the makers held a grand premiere of the 'Pushpa' sequel in Japan, where both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna delighted the fans with their arrival.

Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself from the event and wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule releases in Japan today. Grateful for the immense love and warmth from Japanese fans. Hope you all enjoy experiencing this film on the big screen."

In a key highlight, Allu surprised the audience by recreating a 'Pushpa 2' dialogue in Japanese, instantly prompting a rousing response from the crowd. (ANI)

