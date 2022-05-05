New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal, who's awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Maa', ahead of Mother's Day 2022, has stated that "it's a big responsibility to portray the feelings of a mother".

Apart from Gippy, the movie features Divya Dutta in the lead role of the mother. Other cast members include Rana Ranbir, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Babbal Rai, Aarushi Sharma, Raghveer Boli, Smeep Singh, and Vadda Grewal.

Speaking about 'Maa', Gippy, who has also produced the movie, said, "I am filled with honour and pride to produce this film, it's a big responsibility to portray the feelings of a mother who herself always keeps them hidden behind her smile. I hope that everyone will connect themselves with their mother and feel her importance in their lives by watching the film."

Adding to that Divya said, "It was my pleasure to play the precious role of a mother, the strongest and the most willing."

The music of 'Maa' has been given by Jay k and Desi Crew and written by Happy Raikoti, Ricky Khan, and Fateh Shergill.

Produced by Ravneet Kaur Grewal and Gippy, co-produced by Bhana L.A. and Vinod Aswal. The film has been beautifully directed by Baljit Singh Deo and written by Rana Ranbir. 'Maa' will hot the theatres on May 6. (ANI)

