Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): After fueling engagement rumours earlier this week, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly carried his girlfriend and actor Megan Fox while on their way to tape Saturday Night Live (SNL).

According to E! News, the 'Glass House' rapper and Megan looked extra cozy while heading to NBC Studios in New York City, for a taping of Saturday Night Live. During this, Kelly picked up the smiling 'Transformers' star and carried her down the street.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, had sparked engagement rumours with the 34-year old actor this week when Megan was spotted rocking a huge sparkling diamond ring. Megan is currently in the midst of a divorce from her ex-husband and actor Brian Austin Green, who is also the father of her three children.

However, Megan later shut down the engagement speculation on her Instagram Story by giving an up-close and personal look at the piece of jewellery which actually had the words "f--k you" on it.

As per E! News, the couple met in March 2020 on the sets of their crime movie 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' and quickly fell in love. Megan didn't officially file for divorce from her husband Brian until November, though the spouses of ten years had been living separately for months by that point. (ANI)

