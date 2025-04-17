Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): David O. Russell's upcoming film 'Madden' has added three new stars to its ensemble cast.

John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, and Sienna Miller are in talks to join Nicolas Cage, who will play the titular role of John Madden, and Christian Bale, who will portray Al Davis, Deadline has confirmed.

Mulaney will play Trip Hawkins, the founder of EA Sports, Hahn will play Virginia Madden, John Madden's wife, and Miller will play Carol Davis, Al Davis' wife.

As per Deadline, the film will follow the life of John Madden, from his days as a Super Bowl-winning coach to his rise as a renowned broadcaster.

Production on the film is set to start next month in Atlanta, with Russell directing from a script he wrote.

Todd Black will produce through his Escape Artists banner, alongside Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Jonathan Shukat, and Matthew Budman.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Russell and Christian Bale.

The two have previously worked together on 'Amsterdam,' 'American Hustle,' and 'The Fighter.'

John Mulaney, known for his Netflix talk show 'Everyone's Live with John Mulaney,' is set to make his mark in a significant acting role. (ANI)

