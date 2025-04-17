Even though Jaat is yet to be declared a certified hit, the makers of the actioner are pleased with its box office performance. So much so, they announced a sequel by the end of the film’s first week in cinemas. Jaat 2 will see Sunny Deol return as the lead star, with Gopichandh Malineni directing once again, and Mythri Movie Makers backing the project as producers. ‘Jaat 2’: Sunny Deol To Return for a New Mission in Sequel of Gopichand Malineni’s Mass Entertainer – Check Announcement!

However, while the sequel announcement has certainly stirred excitement among fans, it has also prompted a fair share of whimsical reactions online.

The title of the first film is derived from the protagonist’s caste, which he frequently shouts throughout the narrative, with his real name revealed only later. Now, with the sequel titled Jaat 2, fans are amused by the fact that no one involved with the film seems to have noticed the unintended pun - it now sounds uncomfortably close to a Hindi expletive ("Jh**tu").

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat 2' Announcement

Fans are urging the makers to reconsider the title, warning that it might lead to unexpected comic consequences when people casually reference the film in conversation. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol.

Netizens Reacting to 'Jaat 2' Announcement

‘Should Have Skipped Directly to Jaat 3’

Should have skipped directly to Jaat 3 — Traveling Salesman (@def__init__e) April 17, 2025

‘Naam Kuch Aur Rakho Yaar’

Naam kuch aur rakho yaar, Jaat Retruns, Jaat Zinda hai, Jaat ka badla etc. Ye Jaat 2 to mai ticket counter pe bol bhi nahi pauga — DesiNerd (@iamDesiNerd) April 17, 2025

‘Soch Ke Toh Title Rakh Lete’

Soch ke toh title rakh lete mere bhai https://t.co/Fy3sIuMH3E — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) April 17, 2025

‘We All Are Thinking the Same Thing’

we all are thinking the same thing about the title 😭😭😭 they might wanna change it soon https://t.co/btfoLuLq1r — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) April 17, 2025

‘No Movie Will Describe…’

No movie will describe the actors, producers, director and audience better than this title. https://t.co/Wrh71TCDNx — Bakarwaar (@bakarwaar) April 17, 2025

‘2 Tickets for Jaat 2 Please’

2 tickets for Jaat 2 please😭 https://t.co/jBWOrHs6sb — sasuke uchiha (@_UchihaSa_) April 17, 2025

At the time of writing, Jaat has earned INR 57.97 crore in India against a reported budget of INR 100 crore. The film marks the Hindi debut of director Gopichandh Malineni and features a supporting cast including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathy Babu, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Upendra Limaye. Jaat released in cinemas on April 10, 2025, while the release date for the sequel is yet to be announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).