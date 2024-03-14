Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): A new song titled 'Not Funny' from Kunal Kemmu's directorial 'Madgaon Express' is out now. The chemistry between Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary makes it entertaining for the audience.

Composed by Shaarib and Toshi, 'Not Funny' is sung by Shaarib and Akasa Singh, and the lyrics are by Kalim Sheikh.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Teams Up With Badshah; SRK Narrates Special Video for Rapper’s Upcoming Album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ – WATCH.

Take a look at the video of the song.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4fLWBHL2Bh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Read | Ahead of His Mumbai Concert, Ed Sheeran Catches Up With Rapper King (View Pics).

'Madgaon Express' marks Kunal's directorial debut. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, Nora opened up about working with Kunal and other star cast in the film.

"I had a lot of fun. Our off-set chemistry was really good. I learnt so much from Kunal and Divyenndu. They are extremely talented. Also, Kunal is a smart director. He knows what to do and what not to do. His vision is very clear. And Divyenndu is so funny. I just love working with him. I enjoy working with him."

She added, "I learned a lot, especially on the set because all three actors are so good. They are experienced actors. So, first I thought, no, I'm scared of course because I'm new. And Divyenndu, Pratik, and Avinash, come with a certain experience. And also, whatever they have done so far, Mirzapur, Scam, everyone liked it a lot. They get good critically acclaimed. I have not gotten any of that yet."

Earlier, Kunal also opened up about exploring a new stint as a director. He said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself made it, but at that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."

Last week Kunal unveiled the film's trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa.

The film is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)