Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): 'Hum Apke Hain Kon' actor Renuka Shahane received a plethora of wishes from friends and members of the Bollywood fraternity as she turned a year older on Thursday. Despite being late to wish, it was actor Madhuri Dixit's special note for her that grabbed social media attention.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Madhuri wrote, "Dear @renukash, you are a true friend, an amazing human being and beautiful soul. I wish you a very happy belated birthday. May the coming years bring you lots of happiness and good health."

The two actors have worked together and played on-screen sisters in the iconic 1994 romantic movie 'Hum Apke Hain Kon' that also starred superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The duo has also shared screen space in 2018 Marathi film 'Bucket List'.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. The blockbuster became a turning point in Madhuri and Salman's careers.

Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character (Prem). Madhuri played Renuka's younger sister in the film. The cult classic also featured Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Bindu among others.

Speaking about Renuka, the actor had made her directorial debut way back in 2009, with the Marathi film 'Rita'. She recently returned to the director's chair for the new Hindi film 'Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy', which stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. (ANI)

