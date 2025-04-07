Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 17.

Last month, Kunal approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following the satirical comments that he made during his show at Mumbai's Habitat Studio.

The comic sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat comedy venue where the show was filmed.

The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", Kunal Kamra's statement read.

Kunal also replied to political leaders 'threatening' him to teach a lesson in his official statement.

Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right.

He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge."Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", his statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has scheduled a hearing on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him by the Mumbai Police.

Kamra's counsel mentioned the matter for urgent listing during today's post-lunch session, and the court has agreed to hear it on Tuesday.

The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life. A division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter.

Kamra's legal representatives contend that his satirical performance, part of his show 'Naya Bharat', is protected speech and should not attract criminal prosecution. (ANI)

