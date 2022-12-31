Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in BR Chopra's epic TV series 'Mahabharat', on Friday, met Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij in Ambala.

Vij warmly welcomed the actor with a bouquet of flowers at his residence.

Khan, who specially arrived from Mumbai to meet the Haryana Home Minister, especially praised his working style and said that such politicians are needed in the country.

During the meeting, Khan also shared his other experiences related to the 'Mahabharat' serial and acting. He also invited Vij to come and visit him in Mumbai.

Notably, Khan has met the Home Minister several times and has a deep friendship with him. On this friendship, Feroz Khan has also hummed songs in the past, which became very popular.

Khan gained tremendous popularity after he was portrayed as Arjun in 'Mahabharat'. With the role of Arjun, he created a name for himself in the industry.

The show, which re-aired during the 2022 lockdown, was originally telecast on Doordarshan from October 1988 to June 1990.

Meanwhile, Khan, who is married and has three children -- a son and two daughters, apart from 'Mahabharat' has also appeared in Bollywood films like 'Jodi No. 1' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', among others. (ANI)

