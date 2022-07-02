Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's recent social media post, featuring her pet Casper, is a sheer treat to the eyes of every dog lover out there.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "When did my baby Casper get this big? (p.s who's a better poser?)"

In the picture, Malaika was seen carrying her pet dog Casper in her arms, as the adorable furry pooch stared at the camera with its innocent eyes. The snow-white canine seemed to pose along with her owner. The duo were clicked on a lift. The 48-year-old actor sported a tomboyish look wearing an all-black outfit. She donned a pair of chic black-rimmed sunglasses and kept her hair in a bun.

Soon after she shared the image, Bollywood director Farah Khan commented, "Aww he is carrying you definitely."

Malaika also shared another picture on Instagram, featuring her son Arhaan Khan and Casper. The furball, Casper sat in Aarhan's lap on a couch, looking with its adorable eyes. Malaika added a big heart emoji to the endearing image.

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star is often spotted with her pet, making netizens go "aww".

Talking about Malaika, the actor recently visited the beautiful destination of Paris, with her beau Arjun Kapoor on the latter's 37th birthday. The couple shared numerous pictures of their romantic vacation on social media, giving out couple goals. Malaika and Arjun both looked so in love in the pictures.

Further, rumours are on the rise that the star couple is ready to tie the knot by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. (ANI)

