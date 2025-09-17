Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Manoj Joshi shared a special message for him.

In the message, the 'Chanakya' star highlighted Prime Minister Modi's commitment to public welfare and his philosophy of service to humanity.

"Today is a truly an important day for all of us, as it marks the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister, the proud son of Bharat Mata, Shri Narendra Modi ji. Since 2014, under the leadership of Modi ji, the direction and destiny of India have been completely transformed," he said.

"From providing cooking gas to every household through the Ujjwala Yojana, to ensuring health coverage under Ayushman Bharat, and building lakhs of homes through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, these achievements have been made possible under his leadership. Women's empowerment, farmers' progress, and new opportunities for youth have been at the heart of this journey," Manoj Joshi emphasised.

He also prayed for PM Modi's long life.

"On his birthday, we all should pray for his good health and long life, and wish that he continues to serve Bharat Mata with the same dedication," Manoj Joshi added.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign. (ANI)

