Goa [India], October 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day for Older Persons, staff members of the Mapusa Police division spent quality time with inmates of the Bom Jesus Home for the aged.

On Saturday, the Mapusa Police division paid a visit to Bom Jesus Home for the aged, which is located in Nachinola, Goa. On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, staff members of the division greeted the senior citizens. They offered them roses and cards, just to make them feel 'special'. This little gesture made by the Mapusa Police division brought smiles to their faces.

Also Read | Salman Khan Feels Films Can Earn ‘Rs 3000-4000 Crore’ If Hindi and South Industries Come Together!.

Jivba Dalvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa division) celebrated this day too visiting Bom Jesus Home for the aged and spending quality time with the old people at this old age home.

All senior citizens were greeted well and were offered cards and roses. Not just this! They also sang songs to celebrate the day to the fullest.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar’s Family Drama to Stream on ZEE5 from October 5 (Watch Video).

All these senior citizens are deserted by their children and they had a great time with the police officers.

Further adding to the celebration, SDPO Jivba Dalvi also visited some of the houses in Moira and Aldona where the senior citizens were staying.

The entire Mapusa Division celebrated this day. All police Staff visited senior citizens in their respective beats and greeted them with their 'kind' and 'sweet' gestures. They wanted to convey a message to the senior citizens that "Police is with you and will continue to visit their houses for all festivals and greet them and get emotionally connected."

The International Day for Older People is observed on October 1 each year. This 'special' day is commemorated by bringing attention to problems affecting the elderly, such as senility and elder abuse. It's also a day to recognise senior citizens' contributions to society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)