Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Actor Margot Robbie has switched up her appearance for her upcoming film role. The 30-year-old star, who is known for her on-screen transformations, was recently spotted in a new dark hair colour look.

As per E! News, the star has swapped out her signature blonde hair for jet black-coloured locks. Robbie was photographed in the new look on the sets of American film director David O Russell's upcoming film.

The actor was photographed in a black wig that was styled with thick curls and parted to the side. The star looked unrecognisable while filming in Los Angeles. Her black hairdo also matched her attire, as she was spotted wearing a head-to-toe coal-colored ensemble. She accessorised the outfit with a brown beaded necklace and oxford shoes.

While most of the details regarding the film have been kept under wraps, she was seen filming with veteran actor Robert De Niro, who looked suave in a white button-down shirt, suspenders, and black slacks.

According to Deadline, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and John David Washington are also going to feature in the movie. The film was originally slated to start production in April, although due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production was pushed back until this year.

Apart from Russell's yet-untitled film, Robbie is currently gearing up for her role in the upcoming 'Barbie' film, which she is also producing alongside her husband Tom Ackerley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)