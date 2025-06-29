Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Mark Hamill, the iconic actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has shared a dark alternate backstory for his character in 'The Last Jedi.'

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Hamill revealed that he had pitched a different narrative for Luke's isolation on the planet Ahch-To to director Rian Johnson.

Also Read | 'Just Feels Right': Actor-Singer Selena Gomez to Reprise Her Role of Alex Russo in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 2.

According to Hamill, Luke's fall would be triggered by a personal tragedy.

"I thought, what could make someone give up a devotion to what is basically a religious entity, to give up being a Jedi," Hamill explained, as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Oscar Winner Marion Cotillard, Guillaume Canet Announce Separation After 18 Years, Ask Public to Respect Their Privacy.

He envisioned Luke falling in love with a woman, giving up his Jedi ways, and starting a family.

However, their happiness would be short-lived, as their toddler would accidentally activate an unattended lightsaber and be killed instantly.

The wife, overcome with grief, would then take her own life.

Hamill's idea presents a compelling narrative of how personal tragedy can shape one's beliefs and actions.

However, Johnson chose a different path for Luke's character development in 'The Last Jedi,' focusing on his failure to prevent Ben Solo's turn to the dark side.

Hamill has expressed some reservations about Johnson's direction, stating that it didn't align with his understanding of the character.

'The Last Jedi' remains a polarising film in the 'Star Wars' franchise, with some fans praising its bold narrative choices and others criticising its departure from traditional character arcs.

Hamill's alternate backstory offers a fascinating glimpse into the actor's creative process and highlights the complexities of developing compelling characters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)