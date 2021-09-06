Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly anticipated Marvel Studio film 'Eternals', on Monday announced that the movie will be releasing in India on November 5, 2021.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, this 26th Marvel movie welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

It further includes Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington will be playing Dane Whitman.

The trailer of 'Eternals' that dropped last month gave fans a look at the visual spectacle set to unfold this winter and also explained the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' that lead to a new "emergence" of the Deviants.

The mysterious trailer promised powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story.

'Eternals' will be the third Marvel movie to come out post the pandemic. It follows Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' and Simu Liu's 'Shang-Chi'. The movie will have a multi-lingual release in India. (ANI)

