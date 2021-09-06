In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT as per audience votes Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were declared eliminated. And it was unfortunate for Millind and Akshara that by the time they understood the game, the audience had decided on their exit from the house! RIP Sidharth Shukla: Karan Johar Says ‘I Am Numb’ While Paying Tribute to the Late Actor on Bigg Boss OTT (Watch Video).

While everyone in the house and the viewers expected one contestant to bid adieu to the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house, it came as a shocker as Karan Johar announced that there would be not one but two eliminations. This elimination left everyone teary eyed as the most genuine connection had to say goodbye to the house. Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik Unveil the List of Their Favourites From Bigg Boss OTT.

Well, keeping the game aside, all the contestants were emotional knowing that one of the sweetest and the most adorable connections of the house will not be there around anymore. Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.

