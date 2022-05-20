Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Seems like the Devil of Hell's Kitchen will soon be back in action because a new 'Daredevil' series is said to be in development at Disney Plus, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord set to write and executive produce.

Sources have told the Hollywood Reporter that the series will be notable for being the first Netflix Marvel show to get a new but continued series, although Marvel is yet to make a formal announcement.

Before Marvel had established its superhero shows on Disney Plus, several gritty titles including 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'The Punisher', and 'Iron Fist' were made for Netflix.

Out of the lot 'Daredevil' proved to be one of the most popular outings as series star Charlie Cox won over fans with his portrayal of blind avenging attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

Further, upon the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' fans were enthralled when the actor reprised the character for a cameo.

Meanwhile, Daredevil's villain, the Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, was revealed to be the key nemesis in 'Hawkeye', Marvel's hit series that also unfolded late last year, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

