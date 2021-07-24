Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): As 'Masaan' completed six years since its release, actors Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi took a walk down memory lane to share their experiences working on the hit film.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a few pictures from the sets of the movie. In one of the images, he is seen facing towards the sky with his eyes closed.

""24th July 2015. #forevergrateful," he captioned the post.

In another post, Vicky thanked his fans for supporting him so far.

"From me to you, for all the love you have given... far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi," he added.

'Masaan' was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

On the special occasion, Richa also took to Instagram and shared a few throwback pictures with her team and crew of 'Masaan'.

"This turns 6! Feels like yesterday...made amazing friends on this one. Love to everyone who supported this film. But special love and squeezes to Neeraj. I love you Neeraj and I think about you everyday, you're a gift to the world of cinema. More power to you. Thank you for being an amazing friend, someone I learn from," Richa wrote. (ANI)

