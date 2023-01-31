Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's wedding festivities do not seem to get over any time soon.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ace designer shared beautiful notes about her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra. Masaba chose their pictures from the wedding day to complement her personalized notes.

Introducing Neena as the 'mother of the bride', Masaba wrote, "The sweetest thing, Thanks for raising me to be a lioness."

'Father of the Bride' Viv Richards is described as "The eyes chico, they never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter."

Neena's husband Vivek Mehra has also got featured in Masaba's post. He is mentioned as "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man, the kind brain and the most giving heart."

Masaba tied the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in an intimate ceremony. She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in the most graceful way.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life. (ANI)

