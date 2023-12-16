Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): After the title track, the makers of Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta starrer film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' unveiled a second track titled 'Ek Taara'.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff treated fans with the second track.

The song sung by Vishal Mishra and Madhubanti Bagchi and lyrics penned by Vijay Maurya. The music composed by Anurag Saikia.

The song showcased the cute moments of Jackie and Neena.

Makers shared the full title track of the film on Thursday.

Performed by Kaam Bhaari, Bhaari Beatz and Jackie Shroff, the song is penned by Kunal Anand Pandagle and Bhaari Beatz.

The song featured Jackie Shroff seen rapping in the video.

This heart-thumping rap will not only give listeners the taste of living life to the fullest but also keep them engrossed in the narrative.

Directed by Vijay Maurya, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' the film features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is about two people who are old and live alone and who strike an unexpected connection and embark on a journey filled with laughter, adventure and fun.

While speaking about the theme of the film, the two urged people to add "masti" to life and stop worrying too much about issues existing in one's life.

"I agree today our life has become difficult. Youngsters are facing a lot of problems...there's so much competition out there but we should not take too much stress in our life. Thoda mast mein bhi hona chayie (There should be some fun too)," Neena Gupta earlier told ANI.

Echoing the same sentiments, Jackie Shroff said, "One should maintain a perfect balance in life... be healthy... do yoga, love nature... use technology but use it for good...Everyone is dealing with some kind of problem in their life..it all depends on how one reacts to it... Take care of health."

It is streaming on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from December 8 in Hindi, and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

