Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol is currently in Dehradun shooting for the much-anticipated film 'Border 2.'

On Tuesday, Banshidhar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, visited the set at Halduwala in Dehradun and met with the actor.

A picture from their meeting surfaced online in which the duo can be seen exchanging pleasantries.

During the interaction, meaningful discussions were held on Uttarakhand's film policy, location diversity and support being given by the state government.

CEO Tiwari said that "the kind of positive and comfortable environment the film unit is getting here makes the state a strong destination for film production."

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

The film 'Border 2' boasts a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. (ANI)

