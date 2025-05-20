Cricket

After New Episodes of ‘Peppa Pig Season 7’, Netflix Announces Kids’ Game ‘World of Peppa Pig’ - Know About It (Watch Official Game Trailer)

After launching new episodes of kids’ cartoon show 'Peppa Pig Season 7' on May 19, in the US, streaming giant Netflix has another surprise for fans of the British series for preschoolers. Going big on its gaming section, Netflix has announced 'World of Peppa Pig', a new mobile game within its gaming section.

Hollywood Shweta Parande| May 20, 2025 07:14 PM IST
After New Episodes of ‘Peppa Pig Season 7’, Netflix Announces Kids’ Game ‘World of Peppa Pig’ - Know About It (Watch Official Game Trailer)
Netflix game World of Peppa Pig (Photo Credit: Netflix)

After launching new episodes of kids’ cartoon show Peppa Pig Season 7 on May 19, 2025, in the US, streaming app Netflix has another surprise for fans of the British series for preschoolers. Going big on its gaming section, Netflix has announced World of Peppa Pig, a new mobile game within its gaming section. The Peppa Pig addition follows another popular kids’ show of our childhood, Sesame Street, available on Netflix. The Netflix blog informs viewers that not only will new episodes of Peppa Pig stream on the mobile app, but Peppa Pig the character will also anchor the mobile game, World of Peppa Pig. This good news follows the May 20 announcement of a new addition to Peppa Pig’s family – a baby sister! The much-loved character will now have a little sister, named Evie, to share her joys with. All the more fun for little kids who enjoy watching Peppa Pig and her adventures. It remains to be seen if Evie will be part of the World of Peppa Pig game just as yet. ‘Peppa Pig’: Peppa Becomes a Big Sister As Mummy Pig Gives Birth to Baby Evie – Here’s How the Internet Reacted to the Family’s Newest Member!

About ‘World of Peppa Pig’

Netflix revealed that World of Peppa Pig will have not one game but a collection of mini-games and videos that are enabled for preschool kids’ activities like puzzle-solving, memory, counting, object recognition and matching patterns. What’s more, the games will have adjustable difficulty levels for your child. World of Peppa Pig will also have “sing-alongs, playing dress-up, coloring, painting, and drawing”, writes Deadline. “Your little one can even make their own scenes from the show using backgrounds, stickers, and characters to create their perfect digital diorama,” informs Netflix. Mummy Pig Announces She Is Pregnant With Third Piglet in Adorable Video, Netizens React Over Peppa Pig and George To Get a New Sibling (Watch).

'World of Peppa Pig' - Watch Official Gaming Trailer:

'Sesame Street' on Netflix

There’s no disappointment for Sesame Street fans either, as a Sesame Street game is in development especially for Netflix! As for the animated series, Netflix further informs that Sesame Street will also come in an “all-new, reimagined 56th season — plus 90 hours of previous episodes from previous seasons — available to audiences worldwide”.

'Sesame Street' Announcement by Netflix - Watch:

 

For the past few years, Netflix has really focussed on the gaming section, and the streaming giant is going all the way now for kids’ gaming, making the app attractive to all age groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

