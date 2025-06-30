Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen enjoying a metro ride in Mumbai on Monday as part of the promotions for their upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino.'

The two were spotted by fans and paparazzi during the journey, and photos and videos of their ride quickly went viral on social media.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Genelia Deshmukh Only Delivered Hits With Aamir Khan in Bollywood? Here's Truth Behind Viral Claim Post 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office Success!.

The videos show the two actors sitting next to each other. Aditya can be seen clicking a selfie with Sara. The two are also seen being greeted by fans during the ride.

Sara looked stylish in a navy-blue co-ord set that included a sleeveless crop top and matching trousers. Aditya wore a navy and white striped shirt with blue pants, looking casual and smart.

Also Read | 'Kannappa' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Is Vishnu Manchu's Movie an 'Industry Hit' or 'Devotional Blockbuster? First Weekend Collections Have THIS To Say!.

The trailer for Metro...In Dino was released earlier this month. Along with Sara and Aditya, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couples--Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The movie will be released in theatres on July 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)