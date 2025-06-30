Fact Check: Has Genelia Deshmukh Only Delivered Hits With Aamir Khan in Bollywood? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Claim Post ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Success!

Sitaare Zameen Par is on its way to becoming a box office success, although it is far from the blockbuster hits that its lead star and producer, Aamir Khan, used to deliver a few years ago - Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and so on. The film, an official remake of the Spanish hit Campeones, is directed by RS Prasanna and is notable for casting actors with intellectual disabilities in key roles. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast.

Also starring in the film is Genelia Deshmukh, who returns to the Bollywood big screen as the female lead. Genelia, married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, is paired with Aamir Khan for the first time. But Aamir is significant to her career for another reason: one of her most memorable and successful films in Hindi cinema came from Aamir Khan’s production house - Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), released when she was still known as Genelia D’Souza.

Which brings us to a claim currently doing the rounds online: that Genelia has only had hits in Bollywood when Aamir Khan is involved, either as a producer (Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na) or as both producer and actor (Sitaare Zameen Par).

But is there any truth to this claim?

Genelia Deshmukh’s Bollywood Hits and Flops

Genelia D’Souza, a former ad model, made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, a remake of the Malayalam hit Niram, opposite her future husband Riteish Deshmukh (also making his debut). The film performed decently in parts of North India, particularly Mumbai, and was considered a semi-hit.

Her second Hindi film, Masti (2004), again paired her with Riteish, though the ensemble cast also featured Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Tara Sharma and Amrita Rao. Directed by Indra Kumar, the adult comedy Masti was a certified hit and eventually spawned a franchise, though Genelia did not return for the sequels. This alone disproves the claim that her only hits in Bollywood are tied to Aamir Khan’s involvement.

That said, her biggest pre-marriage Bollywood success came with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan. The film also marked the acting debut of Imran Khan and benefited greatly from AR Rahman’s memorable soundtrack, with hits like the title track, "Pappu Can’t Dance Saala", "Kabhi Kabhi Aditi", and "Kahin Toh". Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies This Year – Sadly, Not All Are Hits!

In 2012, Genelia starred opposite Riteish again in the romantic comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which did moderately well in select territories but wasn’t a hit. Another notable film was Force (2011), the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaakha Kaakha, where she was cast opposite John Abraham. While Force received good reviews and audience appreciation, it wasn’t a commercial success - a fact that might surprise some fans. Genelia also made a cameo appearance in Force 2 (2016), which failed at the box office.

Other Hindi films like Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Life Partner, and Chance Pe Dance underperformed. She also had a small role in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, which was a moderate success.

Genelia’s South Success

Genelia’s Bollywood filmography is limited compared to her prolific career in South cinema, where she was part of several major hits. In Tamil, she starred in Shankar’s Boys, which became a cult urban hit, aided once again by an AR Rahman soundtrack. She later appeared in hits like Sachein, Santosh Subramaniam, Uthamaputhiran, and Velayudham. Santosh Subramaniam, a fan favourite, was remade in Hindi as It’s My Life with Harman Baweja. Genelia reprised her role, but the film remained unreleased for years and finally came out in 2020 to little fanfare.

Genelia was most prolific in Telugu cinema, acting alongside stars like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Nithin, and Ram Pothineni. She was also directed by S.S. Rajamouli in Sye. Her notable hits in Telugu include Happy, Sye, Bommarillu, Dhee, and Ready. Interestingly, Bommarillu was remade as Santosh Subramaniam in Tamil, and later as It’s My Life in Hindi - meaning Genelia played the same role in three different languages.

In Malayalam, she appeared in just one film - Santosh Sivan’s Urumi, co-produced by and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The big-budget historical drama was a box office success.

In Marathi cinema, she had her first full-length role in Ved (2022), a remake of the Telugu film Majili. The film marked Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, and he also played the male lead. Ved went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Fact check

Claim : Genelia D'Souza has delivered hits in Bollywood only with Aamir Khan Conclusion : While two of her hits involved Aamir Khan, she also had a hit in Masti. Full of Trash Clean

