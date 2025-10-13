Washington, DC [US], October 13 (ANI): Actress Mia Wasikowska is stepping behind the camera to co-helm 'The Great White,' an offbeat legal dramedy, reported Variety.

The actor-turned-filmmaker will share directing duties with Nash Edgerton on the six-part redemption tale, led by Hugo Weaving and produced by See-Saw Films, the outfit behind "Slow Horses."

The Aussie star had previously honed her craft, contributing shorts to the anthology films 'The Turning' and 'Madly.' She is currently serving as the 2025 artist-in-residence at the Australian Film Television and Radio School.

Set to shoot next year, the series follows Weaving as Alan Armstrong - a brilliant but disgraced lawyer who's forced to represent a dog on death row, setting him on an unexpected path toward redemption and self-discovery.

Ange Betzien ("Apple Cider Vinegar") and Nick Coyle ("Sarah's Channel," "Bump") co-wrote the shaggy dog dramedy, while Mediawan Rights, with the participation of Entourage Ventures, handles international distribution, reported Variety.

Earlier today, Mediawan Rights announced a slate of new acquisitions at a Mipcom presentation.

Among them include dramas "The Great White," "Targets," and "Belphegor;" the science-and-sports factual "Open Brain;" the music-doc "The Blind Couple From Mali," about singers Amadou & Mariam; and the Alexandre Dumas-inspired game show "The Heirs of Monte-Cristo."

Among the film slate, the 'Lupin' star Shirine Boutella leads the four-part supernatural thriller "Belphegor," produced by Pathe and directed by Jeremy Mainguy.

The series follows a Louvre art restorer who uncovers a cursed Mesopotamian mask tied to the storm god Baal Phegor, drawing her into a web of disappearances and dark secrets. (ANI)

