American singer-songwriter Michael Bolton revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent emergency surgery. Michael Bolton wrote on Facebook, "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success."

He added, "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but I have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon." "I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB".

Bolton, who is "now recuperating at home" with his family, has informed fans that he would be "devoting" the next two months to his "recovery," which means he will "have to take a temporary break from touring." Bolton had to cancel one of his gigs earlier this month owing to an unexplained ailment.While it's unclear how long the singer will be away, his tour is set to begin in Florida on February 1. Bolton had planned to perform around the world throughout the year, with his farewell engagement scheduled for December 22 in Connecticut.