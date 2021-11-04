Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali 2021, the makers of 'Liger' unveiled a new poster of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Tyson is looking ferocious in the poster. Also, we can see Tyson throwing feisty punches.

Sharing the look, the social media team of Dharma Productions took to their official Twitter account and wrote, "The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches."

For the unversed, Tyson is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger', which also features Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles.

The professional boxer, who hogged headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. (ANI)

