India's OG supermodel, Milind Soman celebrates his birthday on November 4. Ever since he appeared in Alisha Chinai's music video 'Made in India', the guy has been a talking point and eye candy among girls. After successfully finding a place for himself in the modelling industry, Milind also tried his hand at acting and was fairly successful at it. Today, however, he's more into fitness, dishing out some major goals on a frequent, almost daily basis. Supermodel of the Year Season 2: Milind Soman Is Back As the Judge of the Show, Says ‘It’s Always Exciting To See New Talent’.

Milind is also a happily well-settled man, enjoying some marital bliss with his wifey dearest. Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. While she's much younger than him, age has never been a hurdle for this gorgeous couple. They were often trolled for having such a big age gap between them but being the strong and powerful couple that they are, they decided to never let it affect them. Milind and Ankita are certainly head over heels in love with each other and that's what matters in the end, right? Speaking of Milind and his birthday and relationship, let's delve into their Instagram accounts and check out some of their lovey-dovey pictures that always make our day. Milind Soman Shares Inspiring Post About Man Kaur, Pinkathon Mascot and World Champion Athlete Who Celebrated Her 105th Birthday.

From One of Their Holiday Albums

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Nothing Much, Just Giving Us Some Ethnic Fashion Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Straight Out of a Fairytale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Couple That Runs Together, Stays Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

How Adorable is This!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The Way She Looks at Him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

While the 16 December actor was earlier sceptical about tying the knot, today he's glad that he took the big plunge. Speaking about his married life, the actor in his earlier interaction with Times Now Digital had said. "Both of us said that we are not interested in marriage and it is rubbish. My married life is wonderful. I am happy that I got married. I didn't want to. The first time that we met, which was 7 years ago. Both of us talked about marriage on our first date in fact. We don't want to get married. After about four years of dating, we realised it is a good idea as we wanted to be together. Her parents were keen to take the next step. I am happy to have taken that decision."

Well, we bet Ankita has a beautiful day planned for her hubby dearest and here's extending all our warm wishes for the birthday boy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).