Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): India's Sini Shetty has failed to qualify for the Top 4 at the 71st Miss World pageant, held in Mumbai.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Miss Botswana, Miss Czech Republic, and Miss Lebanon are the Top 4 contenders.

During the question and answer round, Karan Johar asked Sini, "can you suggest a way that women can be empowered through social media?"

Sini replied, "Well today we live in a world where social media is of such power of such use that conversation and awareness can create change and I do believe that social media has the power to change the world living in Generation Z and being part of this generation Z this conversation and awareness of around the fact of how woman empowerment can take its recourse towards progressive much and perfection and standing here on the platform of Miss World I take the light to be the change to be the source and using social media to its utmost utility to be part of the change."

Speaking to ANI, she earlier expressed her happiness about the opportunity.

Sini said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. During the brief conversation, she also talked about the change she made in her career."I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason. God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform," Sini said.

The finale is streaming live on SonyLIV (ANI)

