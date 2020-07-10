New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated his fans with a festive avatar where he is seen wearing traditional outfit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that 'festivals are just around the corner'.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture where he is seen wearing an off-white coloured Manyavar kurta pyajama up with a light blue coloured ethnic waistcoat.

Also Read | Breathe Into the Shadows Review: Amit Sadh Steals the Show From Abhishek Bachchan in This Engaging but Uneven Thriller Series.

"Modi ji ne kaha tha Tyohaar aa rahe hain... Main Taiyaar baitha hoon," Aaryan wrote in the caption.

Soon after the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor shared his stunning picture, he grabbed all the attention of the netizens. Fans poured their hearts out in the comment section of the post.

Also Read | RJ Suchi Asked to Take Down Her Viral Video on Jayaraj-Bennix Custodial Deaths By Cops.

"Handsome hero...superstar...telented ...love you kartik bhai," Pratik Singh wrote.

"Hum bhi teyaar baethe ha rishta pkka smjhe," his another fan wrote.

Earlier last week, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor had posted a picture of himself gearing up for Prime Minister's address to the nation by eating sugar and yogurt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)