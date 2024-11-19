Actor Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child with cricketer KL Rahul, was seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday (November 19). This marked her first public appearance since the couple announced their pregnancy on November 8. Shetty, dressed in an elegant ethnic white suit, looked beautiful as she made her way into the airport. However, the actress avoided the usual attention from the paps. Despite her efforts to stay low-key, the paps managed to capture her pictures and videos. KL Rahul and Wife Athiya Shetty Set to Welcome Their First Child in 2025, Couple Announces Pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the pregnancy news. They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)." The beautiful note also features a clip art of the evil eye. Athiya Shetty Makes First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement With Hubby KL Rahul, Sports Comfy Sweatshirt and Trackpants (Watch Video).

Preggers Athiya Shetty at the Airport

Meanwhile, on the work front, KL Rahul will be in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 with the first Test at Perth. In order to gain some match practice, KL featured in India A's second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), though he failed to make a mark in both innings, scoring 4 and 10, respectively.

In seven international matches played this year, KL has scored 265 runs at an average of 29.44, with two fifties and best score of 86. Athiya, daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, is also a part of the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.