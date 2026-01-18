India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The three-match One-Day International series between India and New Zealand reaches its climax this Sunday, 18 January, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. With the series currently level at 1-1, both teams arrive in Indore with everything to play for. After India took the lead in Vadodara, New Zealand responded with a record-breaking chase in Rajkot to set up this winner-takes-all encounter. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, Indore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Holkar Stadium.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Cricket fans in India can follow the series decider through the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights. The match will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and smart TV users with an active subscription can access the high-definition feed starting from the toss at 1:00 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 1:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vz NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Match Facts: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Feature Details Match India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI (Series Decider) Date Sunday, 18 January 2026 Venue Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Toss Time 1:00 PM IST Match Start 1:30 PM IST TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Series Standing Tied at 1-1

IND vs NZ International Viewing Options

The match will also be broadcast globally for international audiences:

New Zealand: Fans can watch the action on Sky Sport NZ or stream via Sky Sport Now.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports will provide live coverage, with streaming available on discovery+.

Australia: The match will be aired on Fox Sports and streamed on Kayo Sports.

USA & Canada: Willow TV remains the primary broadcaster for North American viewers.

The series is finely balanced following New Zealand’s seven-wicket victory in the second ODI. Daryl Mitchell’s masterful unbeaten 131 helped the Black Caps chase down 285, ending India’s eight-match winning streak against them in this format. India, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to rectify fielding lapses and middle-order inconsistencies that surfaced in the previous game.

The Holkar Cricket Stadium is traditionally a "batter's paradise" known for its flat deck and exceptionally short boundaries. High scores are frequent at this venue, and with the series on the line, fans can expect an aggressive contest between the two top-tier sides.

