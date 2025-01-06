Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Singer Monali Thakur has finally issued a detailed statement after she walked off the stage mid-performance during her Varanasi concert in Uttar Pradesh on December 22.

For the unversed, the incident took place when Monali exited the stage after performing for just around 45 minutes.

Also Read | 'Vanvaas': How Utkarsh Sharma Held His Own Alongside the Legendary Nana Patekar.

In videos that went viral on the internet, Monali was seen addressing the audience, saying, "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money."

The singer took to her Instagram account on Monday where she shared details about the alleged mismanagement, and mistreatment against her and her team by the event organizers. "I had hoped not to end 2024 or begin the new year 2025 by addressing the horrific and negative incident my team and I faced in Varanasi. However, after much reflection, I feel it is important to share these unfortunate truths-not only to raise awareness but also to call for reforms in how such matters are handled. Attached is a confession and apology letter issued by the founder of the event-organizing company. Hope this letter is sufficient to clear any confusion anyone might have had about the credibility of any of the false defamatory accusations made against my team and me, as well as the treacherous and unethical conduct of the organizers," wrote Monali.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2025 Winners: 'Emilia Perez', 'The Substance', 'Shogun' and More - Here's Where You Can Watch Golden-Globe Winning Movies and Shows Online.

Monali also shared that her team faced "severe negligence" in basic infrastructural safety that forced her to leave the stage in the middle of her performance.

"It has been deeply troubling for me to process the reckless and irresponsible behavior of the event management company's team. Especially, their misuse of laws designed to protect against sexual harassment-laws that are vital for safeguarding people, specially women in our society-is both appalling and unacceptable. Weaponizing such laws for personal vendetta, ego satisfaction, or retaliation against those who refused to comply with unethical practices is not only a gross abuse of rights but also deeply disrespectful to genuine survivors of these heinous crimes," the singer wrote.

"Thise reckless behavior undermines the credibility of survivors who show immense courage in seeking justice and hampers the hard work of those fighting to eradicate such crimes. It is particularly disheartening to see young women participating in such actions, as it damages the cause and creates distrust around an issue that should always be treated with the utmost seriousness," she added.

Monali also criticized the "treatment of vendors" and those "working behind the scenes" at the event. "It is absolutely unacceptable to treat vendors poorly, cheat them of their hard-earned money, or con them in any way," she said. "Disrespecting and harassing those working behind the scenes... is not the way forward. Such behavior should never be tolerated or entertained."

The highlight of the post, though, was the confession and apology letter from the organisers that she had attached.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Team Monali Thakur for their kindness, humbleness, support, and encouragement from the very beginning," wrote Aman, co-founder of Backroom Entertainments.

Take a look at her post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEeksf3hstU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Monali Thakur is best known for her superhit Bollywood tracks that include 'Sawar Loon', 'Zara Zara Touch Me', 'Chham Chham' among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)