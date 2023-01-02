Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): On the occasion of her son Virajveer's birthday, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot.

In the black and white photo, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira are seen posing in the balcony with the two cradling Tahira's baby bump.

Also Read | Robbie Williams Reveals His Eldest Daughter Has Dyslexia, Says She Is 'Devastated' as Friend Abandons Her After Diagnosis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm5lBR4IzQy/?hl=en

"It was a simple day at your father's @ayushmannk terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend @vineetmodi clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too. I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday my winter baby," Tahira captioned the post.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan’s Cute Moment With His Little Fan in London is Just Unmissable (Watch Video).

Tahira's post garnered several likes and comments

"Happy Happy Birthday Virajveer .. to simple joys of life now and forever," producer Guneet Monga commented.

"Happy Birthday VV god bless you with happiness and abundance," singer Neeti Mohan commented.

Ayushmann got married to Tahira in 2008 after dating for several years. The couple blessed with son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana, too, dropped a heartfelt note for Virajveer.

"You are growing up too soon and too fast but it's an absolute joy to see you turn into the gentleman that you are today. Pancake dates with you are a little more sweet and life in general a little more better. You are the best bade bhaiya that Varushka and Arzoie could ask for and the bestest bhatija anyone could get. Happiest birthday to you my Veeeriii! Wishing you love and happiness, today and always," Apar wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)