Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): On Himachal Diwas, actress Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Manali, extended warm wishes to everyone.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Of all the names that people gave me, Mountain girl is my most favourite. Happy Himachal day to everyone."

She also dropped a beautiful video in which she is seen spending memorable moments amdist snow-capped mountains.

One of the clips shows Kangana playing in the snow. She also gave a glimpse of Himachali food prepared by her mother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. (ANI)

