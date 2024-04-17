New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Streaming service MUBI is bringing "Isabella Rossellini's Green Porno And Other Shorts", a collection of 38 short films featuring Italian cinema icon, to its platform.

Rossellini, known for her role in iconic movies such as "Blue Velvet", "Wild at Heart", "White Nights", "Rodger Dodger", "Cousins" and "Fearless", also wrote and directed the short films, which will be available for streaming on MUBI from May 1, a press release stated.

In the shorts, Rossellini acts out the mating habits, courtship rituals and parenting styles of a range of animals in delightfully ridiculous costumes and cartoonish sets.

“I am so honoured that the prestigious platform MUBI is distributing my shorts. I love animals and they always make me laugh. I wish to elicit two reactions; 'Ha' and 'Oh”. 'Ha' for laughter followed by 'Oh' with wonderment about nature where anything is possible," said Rossellini, who is also the daughter of Swedish actor Ingrid Bergman and Italian film director Roberto Rossellini.

The short films, which was originally made for Robert Redford's Sundance Channel, have been categorised in five segments -- "Green Porno Season One" (eight episodes), "Green Porno Season Two" (10 episodes), "Seduce Me Season One" (five episodes), "Seduce Me Season Two" (five episodes) and "Mammas" (10 episodes).

