Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani marked his birthday with a spiritual visit to Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by close family members, including his wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-laws Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and his grandchildren.

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In visuals from the temple, Mukesh Ambani was seen participating in traditional rituals at the revered shrine and offering prayers as he began another year with faith and gratitude.

The visit was held amid tight security and a steady stream of well-wishers.

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On the occasion, Mukesh Ambani chose a simple attire, including a kurta-pyjama set paired with a brown Nehru coat. Nita Ambani also looked elegant in a red jamdani saree.

Earlier in the day, birthday wishes for Mukesh Ambani were shared on the official social media handle of Reliance Foundation.

"Wishing Reliance Chairman & Managing Director, Shri Mukesh Ambani, a very Happy Birthday. We express our gratitude for your continued commitment to creating lasting value for society and inspiring progress with purpose. Warm wishes for good health, happiness, and continued success," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXT_n3BiPaW/

Earlier this month, the Ambani family was occupied with the birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani. Grand celebrations were held in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were recently present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for a special event.

Across the country, well-wishers marked the occasion through social initiatives and community gatherings. (ANI)

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